San Antonio, TX
5002 Royal Stable
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

5002 Royal Stable

5002 Royal Stable · No Longer Available
Location

5002 Royal Stable, San Antonio, TX 78238

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5002 Royal Stable Available 08/05/19 Fantastically spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home, two story home - The Villas at Ingram - Soaring ceilings and art niche detailing in the wide foyer make for a striking entrance. An arched pass way invites you into a spacious family room(great for flexible furniture placement!)then flows to a perfectly arranged kitchen offering a lengthy breakfast bar with eat-in dining. The earthy toned paint scheme adds a coziness & timeless warmth. All oversized bedrooms are located upstairs. Enjoy the covered patio for relaxation or entertaining! Great location near shopping, dining entertainment & close to Lackland AFB. Easy access to major highways!

Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Inquire with Management. If pets is accepted by owner, registration & screening of pet is required @ a cost of $20 for 1 & $15 for the 2nd through PetScreening.com.

$150 administrative fee will be due upon approval. Signed lease and Security Deposit of $1,420 will be due within 48 hours of approval.

Tenant pays:

*Electric, gas, water/sewer & garbage pick-up to utility providers.

*If access to neighborhood amenities (if applicable to neighborhood) is desired, tenant must pay user fees & applicable access devices.

*We require tenant to hold a Tenant's Liability Insurance Policy with a minimum coverage amount of $100,000 per occurrence throughout the duration of the lease. Homeowner & Hallmark Property Managment must be listed as additional insured. You may supply your own or enroll with ours at $12/month.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient (at least 3 times the rental amount) and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.
Full Rental Criteria is listed on our website HallmarkPropertyTx.com under the Properties tab.

(RLNE5000855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5002 Royal Stable have any available units?
5002 Royal Stable doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5002 Royal Stable currently offering any rent specials?
5002 Royal Stable is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5002 Royal Stable pet-friendly?
Yes, 5002 Royal Stable is pet friendly.
Does 5002 Royal Stable offer parking?
No, 5002 Royal Stable does not offer parking.
Does 5002 Royal Stable have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5002 Royal Stable does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5002 Royal Stable have a pool?
No, 5002 Royal Stable does not have a pool.
Does 5002 Royal Stable have accessible units?
No, 5002 Royal Stable does not have accessible units.
Does 5002 Royal Stable have units with dishwashers?
No, 5002 Royal Stable does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5002 Royal Stable have units with air conditioning?
No, 5002 Royal Stable does not have units with air conditioning.
