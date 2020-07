Amenities

patio / balcony garage ceiling fan bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This lovely home with new carpet is close 1604, 281 & IH 35 so you can get where you need to be! Spacious floor plan with large single living area. Functional kitchen with island and lots of counter space. Ceiling fans throughout for energy savings. Large master suite and master bath has double vanity & garden tub. Small backyard with privacy fence, covered patio & ceiling fan! See it today and make this your new home!