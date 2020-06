Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Cute and cozy 3/1.5 home in established neighborhood. 3rd soon with a full closet and skylight can be used as an office as well. LARGE MASTER HAS PLENT OF BUILT INS! Easy commute to 410 and 1604. Nestled with mature trees and HUGE back yard with large covered patio and fenced for entertaining. New paint inside and out. Close to EVERYTHING, shopping, dining, schools and more. Refrigerator included. Don't miss this one! Last min touches being done...