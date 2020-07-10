All apartments in San Antonio
4603 Shavano Ct.

4603 Shavano Court · No Longer Available
Location

4603 Shavano Court, San Antonio, TX 78230

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
media room
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
4603 Shavano Ct. Available 07/06/20 Home for Rent in Shavano Park!!! - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home on quite street in desirable Shavano Ridge. Open kitchen and living area are great for entertaining. Kitchen has island, abundant tall cabinets and walk-in pantry. Roomy master bedroom up with 2 additional bedrooms and large bonus room for office or home theater. Beautifully landscaped, front & back. Close to USAA, UTSA, Medical Center, NISD schools, the Rim & La Cantera.

Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable
Security Deposit: $1800
Cleaning Deposit: $150
Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable

*Bills are not included
*Property has washer and dryer connections.

-Do NOT disturb tenant; this property is still occupied.
-We respect the privacy of our tenants, and would like for them to continue living in a safe and comfortable environment. Prior to the tenant moving out; We will ONLY show the property to those whose application has been approved. Please review options below.

If you would like to schedule a showing on this property:

You must apply online at: www.xrpmtx.com

Once your completed application is received, the application process will begin.
If you are approved, we will schedule an appointment for you to view the property with one of our agents.

**Only completed applications will be considered. Applications are taken on a first come, first served basis. Completing an application does NOT guarantee that you will be selected for this property**

If you do not want to apply for the property prior to viewing:

You may view the property once it becomes vacant and available for showings.

This will be on or before 07/06/2020

Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (or application may be denied or additional deposit will be requested), background check will be completed, applicant must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income), residential history must be good (no broken leases/foreclosures), no aggressive breeds.

(RLNE5836437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

