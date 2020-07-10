Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly media room

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

4603 Shavano Ct. Available 07/06/20 Home for Rent in Shavano Park!!! - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home on quite street in desirable Shavano Ridge. Open kitchen and living area are great for entertaining. Kitchen has island, abundant tall cabinets and walk-in pantry. Roomy master bedroom up with 2 additional bedrooms and large bonus room for office or home theater. Beautifully landscaped, front & back. Close to USAA, UTSA, Medical Center, NISD schools, the Rim & La Cantera.



Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable

Security Deposit: $1800

Cleaning Deposit: $150

Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable



*Bills are not included

*Property has washer and dryer connections.



-Do NOT disturb tenant; this property is still occupied.

-We respect the privacy of our tenants, and would like for them to continue living in a safe and comfortable environment. Prior to the tenant moving out; We will ONLY show the property to those whose application has been approved. Please review options below.



If you would like to schedule a showing on this property:



You must apply online at: www.xrpmtx.com



Once your completed application is received, the application process will begin.

If you are approved, we will schedule an appointment for you to view the property with one of our agents.



**Only completed applications will be considered. Applications are taken on a first come, first served basis. Completing an application does NOT guarantee that you will be selected for this property**



If you do not want to apply for the property prior to viewing:



You may view the property once it becomes vacant and available for showings.



This will be on or before 07/06/2020



Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (or application may be denied or additional deposit will be requested), background check will be completed, applicant must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income), residential history must be good (no broken leases/foreclosures), no aggressive breeds.



(RLNE5836437)