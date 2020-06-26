All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4527 EISENHAUER RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4527 EISENHAUER RD
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:25 PM

4527 EISENHAUER RD

4527 Eisenhauer Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4527 Eisenhauer Road, San Antonio, TX 78218
General Kruger

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/00a4e5b0ab ----

Min/Max Months: 12/36

*Move In 4/30/2019 *Security Deposit $1295, Cleaning Deposit $300 *Fantastic First Time One Story Ranch Style Rental With One Car Garage*3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bath Near Shopping*Carpet And Ceramic Tile Throughout Home*Home Has Washer And Dryer And Dishwasher*Master Bedroom Downstairs With Ceiling Fan And Full Bath*Utility Room In Garage*Backyard Has Covered Patio, Shed, Chain Link Fence, And Mature Trees*No Pets Allowed

Rent Includes: Some Furnishings
Ceiling Fan
Ceramic Tile
Disposal
Dryer
Stove
Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4527 EISENHAUER RD have any available units?
4527 EISENHAUER RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4527 EISENHAUER RD have?
Some of 4527 EISENHAUER RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4527 EISENHAUER RD currently offering any rent specials?
4527 EISENHAUER RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4527 EISENHAUER RD pet-friendly?
No, 4527 EISENHAUER RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4527 EISENHAUER RD offer parking?
Yes, 4527 EISENHAUER RD offers parking.
Does 4527 EISENHAUER RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4527 EISENHAUER RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4527 EISENHAUER RD have a pool?
No, 4527 EISENHAUER RD does not have a pool.
Does 4527 EISENHAUER RD have accessible units?
No, 4527 EISENHAUER RD does not have accessible units.
Does 4527 EISENHAUER RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4527 EISENHAUER RD has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1779 Nacogdoches Road
San Antonio, TX 78209
Las Brisas
12626 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231
Savannah Oaks
14614 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Canyon Point
16550 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Cortland Walker Ranch
12803 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Fredd
9109 Dartbrook Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Park at Briggs Ranch
5525 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245
Southtown Flats
111 Probandt
San Antonio, TX 78204

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio