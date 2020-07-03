4507 Bethel Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated game room

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

WOWIE! 3040 sq.ft. 4 bedroom 3.5 bath is desirable Steubing Ranch on cul-de-sac. Incredibly spacious floor plan with kitchen open to living and separate dining room. Home features TWO master suites! Primary master is upstairs with sitting area and private access to upper balcony that provides beautiful tree top views! Secondary master is on mail level and is perfect for the multi gen family! This home also features a large game room upstairs and HUGE multi level deck surrounded by mature trees for added privacy! SO MUCH ROOM for activities! Laminate wood flooring in living, dining, Master suites and secondary bedrooms. Kitchen recently upgraded with granite counter tops and beautiful tiled back splash. The kitchen is still in progress, but only a a few short days away from completion and YOU calling this beauty HOME! More pictures COMING SOON!