San Antonio, TX
4507 Bethel Bend
Last updated May 12 2020 at 6:14 PM

4507 Bethel Bend

4507 Bethel Bend · No Longer Available
Location

4507 Bethel Bend, San Antonio, TX 78247
San Antonio Steubing Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
game room
Unit Amenities
WOWIE! 3040 sq.ft. 4 bedroom 3.5 bath is desirable Steubing Ranch on cul-de-sac. Incredibly spacious floor plan with kitchen open to living and separate dining room. Home features TWO master suites! Primary master is upstairs with sitting area and private access to upper balcony that provides beautiful tree top views! Secondary master is on mail level and is perfect for the multi gen family! This home also features a large game room upstairs and HUGE multi level deck surrounded by mature trees for added privacy! SO MUCH ROOM for activities! Laminate wood flooring in living, dining, Master suites and secondary bedrooms. Kitchen recently upgraded with granite counter tops and beautiful tiled back splash. The kitchen is still in progress, but only a a few short days away from completion and YOU calling this beauty HOME! More pictures COMING SOON!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4507 Bethel Bend have any available units?
4507 Bethel Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4507 Bethel Bend have?
Some of 4507 Bethel Bend's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4507 Bethel Bend currently offering any rent specials?
4507 Bethel Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4507 Bethel Bend pet-friendly?
No, 4507 Bethel Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4507 Bethel Bend offer parking?
Yes, 4507 Bethel Bend offers parking.
Does 4507 Bethel Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4507 Bethel Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4507 Bethel Bend have a pool?
No, 4507 Bethel Bend does not have a pool.
Does 4507 Bethel Bend have accessible units?
No, 4507 Bethel Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 4507 Bethel Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 4507 Bethel Bend does not have units with dishwashers.

