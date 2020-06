4423 Brushy Hill

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace range Property Amenities pet friendly

NICE 3 BEDROOM HOME WALKING DISTANCE TO THE NORTHERN HILLS GOLF COURSE! YARD SERVICE INCLUDED WITH RENT***FIREPLACE IN LIVING*STOVE/RANGE & DISHWASHER***CENTRAL HVAC***EASY ACCESS TO FT. SAM, RANDOLPH AFB, & SHOPPING - NICE 3 BEDROOM HOME WALKING DISTANCE TO THE NORTHERN HILLS GOLF COURSE! YARD SERVICE INCLUDED WITH RENT***FIREPLACE IN LIVING*STOVE/RANGE & DISHWASHER***CENTRAL HVAC***EASY ACCESS TO FT. SAM, RANDOLPH AFB, & SHOPPING*$55 APP FEE PER PERSON NON-REFUNDABLE*LEASE MUST COMMENCE WITHIN 10 DAYS OF APPROVAL*PET RESTRICTIONS*NO LARGE DOGS*NO CATS*APP FEE, 1ST MONTHS RENT, SEC DEPOSIT, AND PET FEE(S) MUST BE IN CERTIFIED FUNDS



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2723697)