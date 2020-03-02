All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

424 Amires Pl

424 Amires Place · No Longer Available
Location

424 Amires Place, San Antonio, TX 78237

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
**3 Bedroom 1 bath duplex for lease!** - 3 Bedroom 1 bath duplex for lease! This duplex offers tile through out, and ceiling fans! Granite counter top in kitchen with stove/oven included! Washer/Dryer hookups are included and features a fenced in yard. Simply charming! Give us a call today!

Schedule a showing here! https://showmojo.com/l/6835938003

Apply here: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-f43703fc-6672-486e-95cd-ac4fbe8e84a7

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5521067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 Amires Pl have any available units?
424 Amires Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 424 Amires Pl have?
Some of 424 Amires Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 Amires Pl currently offering any rent specials?
424 Amires Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Amires Pl pet-friendly?
No, 424 Amires Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 424 Amires Pl offer parking?
Yes, 424 Amires Pl offers parking.
Does 424 Amires Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 Amires Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Amires Pl have a pool?
No, 424 Amires Pl does not have a pool.
Does 424 Amires Pl have accessible units?
No, 424 Amires Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Amires Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 Amires Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
