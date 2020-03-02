424 Amires Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

**3 Bedroom 1 bath duplex for lease!** - 3 Bedroom 1 bath duplex for lease! This duplex offers tile through out, and ceiling fans! Granite counter top in kitchen with stove/oven included! Washer/Dryer hookups are included and features a fenced in yard. Simply charming! Give us a call today!



Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.



No Pets Allowed



