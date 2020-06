Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

OLD COTTAGE CHARM & CHARISMA IN THIS 80 + YEAR OLD HOME. OVER 1338 S.F. , ALL W0OD FLOORS AND BUILT INS. PROFESSIONALLY LANSCAPED AND READY TO MOVE IN. ARCHITECTURAL NICHES AND MOLDING. TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE $50.00 SERVICE FEE AFTER 30 DAYS OF OCCUPANCY. Home will be profesisoanlly cleansed and touch up painted after home is vacant