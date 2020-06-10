All apartments in San Antonio
418 E Highland Blvd
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

418 E Highland Blvd

418 East Highland Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

418 East Highland Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78210
Highland Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Remodeled Home - Available Immediately - Located in Desirable Highland Park Neighborhood; Convenient to Major Roads and Highways and Short Drive Downtown.. Pets Deposit and Fees apply. Includes new designer porcelain floors throughout (no carpet), New Kitchen with granite countertops, new doors, new lighting, plumbing, new roof, new paint, new central HVAC/Heat and water heater. Home features 1,300sqft with a nice open concept, living room and dining room, 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths and laundry connections. Fenced yard. First time rental following remodel.
Small 1 bedroom apartment located in the back not included with this rental
Be sure to watch video tour: https://youtu.be/dGTqyHHKu5A
You don't want to miss this one!

(RLNE3918385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 E Highland Blvd have any available units?
418 E Highland Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 418 E Highland Blvd have?
Some of 418 E Highland Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 E Highland Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
418 E Highland Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 E Highland Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 E Highland Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 418 E Highland Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 418 E Highland Blvd offers parking.
Does 418 E Highland Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 E Highland Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 E Highland Blvd have a pool?
No, 418 E Highland Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 418 E Highland Blvd have accessible units?
No, 418 E Highland Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 418 E Highland Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418 E Highland Blvd has units with dishwashers.
