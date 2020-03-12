414 CATTLE RANCH DR

Amenities
Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Full Bath home. 9 ft Ceilings. Tile Floors throughout first floor. Formal Dining. Large Living Room w/Gas Fireplace. Open Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar, Eat-in Area, Gas Stove, Dishwasher. Bedroom and Full Bath down, Large Game Room, 3 Bedrooms up. 2nd Bedroom w/entry to hall bath. Huge Master Bedroom, Ceiling Fan. Master Bath w/Tub/Shower combo, Dual Sinks, Large divided Walk-in Closet. Large Fenced Yard w/Tree House. Comm Pool, Playground. Near Shopping, 1604, 151, Lackland.T