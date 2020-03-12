All apartments in San Antonio
414 CATTLE RANCH DR
Last updated December 17 2019 at 5:23 AM

414 CATTLE RANCH DR

414 Cattle Ranch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

414 Cattle Ranch Drive, San Antonio, TX 78245

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Full Bath home. 9 ft Ceilings. Tile Floors throughout first floor. Formal Dining. Large Living Room w/Gas Fireplace. Open Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar, Eat-in Area, Gas Stove, Dishwasher. Bedroom and Full Bath down, Large Game Room, 3 Bedrooms up. 2nd Bedroom w/entry to hall bath. Huge Master Bedroom, Ceiling Fan. Master Bath w/Tub/Shower combo, Dual Sinks, Large divided Walk-in Closet. Large Fenced Yard w/Tree House. Comm Pool, Playground. Near Shopping, 1604, 151, Lackland.T

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 CATTLE RANCH DR have any available units?
414 CATTLE RANCH DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 CATTLE RANCH DR have?
Some of 414 CATTLE RANCH DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 CATTLE RANCH DR currently offering any rent specials?
414 CATTLE RANCH DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 CATTLE RANCH DR pet-friendly?
No, 414 CATTLE RANCH DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 414 CATTLE RANCH DR offer parking?
Yes, 414 CATTLE RANCH DR offers parking.
Does 414 CATTLE RANCH DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 CATTLE RANCH DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 CATTLE RANCH DR have a pool?
Yes, 414 CATTLE RANCH DR has a pool.
Does 414 CATTLE RANCH DR have accessible units?
No, 414 CATTLE RANCH DR does not have accessible units.
Does 414 CATTLE RANCH DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 414 CATTLE RANCH DR has units with dishwashers.
