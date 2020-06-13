All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:44 PM

3906 AZALEA BREEZE

3906 Azalea Breeze · No Longer Available
Location

3906 Azalea Breeze, San Antonio, TX 78259

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 story just off Bulverde outside of loop 1604. 3 bedrooms with upstairs Family room/gameroom. Approx. 2000 sq. ft. with spacious backyard and covered patio. All bedrooms upstairs and master bedroom is huge with extra sitting area-big enough for an office space. Pretty Laminate flooring and tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Pets are negotiable. Available July 3rd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3906 AZALEA BREEZE have any available units?
3906 AZALEA BREEZE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3906 AZALEA BREEZE have?
Some of 3906 AZALEA BREEZE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3906 AZALEA BREEZE currently offering any rent specials?
3906 AZALEA BREEZE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3906 AZALEA BREEZE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3906 AZALEA BREEZE is pet friendly.
Does 3906 AZALEA BREEZE offer parking?
Yes, 3906 AZALEA BREEZE does offer parking.
Does 3906 AZALEA BREEZE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3906 AZALEA BREEZE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3906 AZALEA BREEZE have a pool?
No, 3906 AZALEA BREEZE does not have a pool.
Does 3906 AZALEA BREEZE have accessible units?
No, 3906 AZALEA BREEZE does not have accessible units.
Does 3906 AZALEA BREEZE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3906 AZALEA BREEZE does not have units with dishwashers.
