Beautiful 2 story just off Bulverde outside of loop 1604. 3 bedrooms with upstairs Family room/gameroom. Approx. 2000 sq. ft. with spacious backyard and covered patio. All bedrooms upstairs and master bedroom is huge with extra sitting area-big enough for an office space. Pretty Laminate flooring and tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Pets are negotiable. Available July 3rd.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3906 AZALEA BREEZE have any available units?
3906 AZALEA BREEZE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.