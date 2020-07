3855 Briarhaven

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

CUTE HOME IN NEISD WITH SPLIT MASTER BEDROOM FEATURING NEW FLOORING & FRESH INTERIOR PAINT THROUGHOUT - CUTE HOME IN NEISD WITH SPLIT MASTER BEDROOM FEATURING NEW FLOORING & FRESH INTERIOR PAINT THROUGHOUT*SEPARATE DINING AREA*LARGE LIVING WITH FIREPLACE*COVERED PATIO & STORAGE SHED*EASY ACCESS TO RANDOLPH AFB, FT. SAM, & SHOPPING*NON REFUNDABLE APP FEE $55 MUST BE IN CERTIFIED FUNDS CASH OR MONEY ORDER*APP FEE, SEC. DEPOSIT, 1ST MONTHS RENT, AND PET FEE(S) MUST BE IN CERT. FUNDS*LEASE MUST COMMENCE WITHIN 10 DAYS OF APPROVAL*NO PITT BULLS, ROTTWEILERS, OR DOBERMANS*PET RESTRICTIONS



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5226903)