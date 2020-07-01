All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

342 Nika St

342 North Nika Street · No Longer Available
Location

342 North Nika Street, San Antonio, TX 78208

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN READY!! Beautiful Three Bedroom Home Within Walking Distance of the Pearl!! - DON'T MISS OUT!! This beautiful 20th century cottage is perfectly located on a corner lot minutes from the Pearl! The home features three bedrooms, two full baths, lots of natural light, and a beautiful front porch! The kitchen has been updated to feature upgraded counter tops and stainless steel appliances! The home includes central A/C, Washer/Dryer included, and privacy fence with electronic gate!

Schedule A Tour Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/f9d4d16047

Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-60308e4d-b6d7-47fa-813d-a28099db0aed

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5638855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 342 Nika St have any available units?
342 Nika St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 342 Nika St have?
Some of 342 Nika St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 342 Nika St currently offering any rent specials?
342 Nika St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 Nika St pet-friendly?
Yes, 342 Nika St is pet friendly.
Does 342 Nika St offer parking?
No, 342 Nika St does not offer parking.
Does 342 Nika St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 342 Nika St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 Nika St have a pool?
No, 342 Nika St does not have a pool.
Does 342 Nika St have accessible units?
No, 342 Nika St does not have accessible units.
Does 342 Nika St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 342 Nika St has units with dishwashers.

