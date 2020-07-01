342 Nika St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE IN READY!! Beautiful Three Bedroom Home Within Walking Distance of the Pearl!! - DON'T MISS OUT!! This beautiful 20th century cottage is perfectly located on a corner lot minutes from the Pearl! The home features three bedrooms, two full baths, lots of natural light, and a beautiful front porch! The kitchen has been updated to feature upgraded counter tops and stainless steel appliances! The home includes central A/C, Washer/Dryer included, and privacy fence with electronic gate!



Schedule A Tour Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/f9d4d16047



Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-60308e4d-b6d7-47fa-813d-a28099db0aed



Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



(RLNE5638855)