3368 Le Blanc Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home in highly sought after Eden. Open floor plan with 2 large living areas, tile in main living areas and new carpet in all bedrooms. Home features renovated kitchen with granite and appliance package, both bathrooms also updated w/ granite, fresh int. & ext. paint along w/ new fixtures. House has been updated w/ energy efficient windows and doors along w/ HVAC and roof that’s only a few years old. Large fenced yard w/ covered patio ready for summer gatherings. Don’t miss out on this one..

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.