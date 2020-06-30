All apartments in San Antonio
3368 Le Blanc Street
Last updated December 1 2019 at 8:30 PM

3368 Le Blanc Street

3368 Le Blanc Street · No Longer Available
Location

3368 Le Blanc Street, San Antonio, TX 78247
Eden

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home in highly sought after Eden. Open floor plan with 2 large living areas, tile in main living areas and new carpet in all bedrooms. Home features renovated kitchen with granite and appliance package, both bathrooms also updated w/ granite, fresh int. & ext. paint along w/ new fixtures. House has been updated w/ energy efficient windows and doors along w/ HVAC and roof that’s only a few years old. Large fenced yard w/ covered patio ready for summer gatherings. Don’t miss out on this one..
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3368 Le Blanc Street have any available units?
3368 Le Blanc Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3368 Le Blanc Street have?
Some of 3368 Le Blanc Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3368 Le Blanc Street currently offering any rent specials?
3368 Le Blanc Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3368 Le Blanc Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3368 Le Blanc Street is pet friendly.
Does 3368 Le Blanc Street offer parking?
No, 3368 Le Blanc Street does not offer parking.
Does 3368 Le Blanc Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3368 Le Blanc Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3368 Le Blanc Street have a pool?
No, 3368 Le Blanc Street does not have a pool.
Does 3368 Le Blanc Street have accessible units?
No, 3368 Le Blanc Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3368 Le Blanc Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3368 Le Blanc Street does not have units with dishwashers.

