Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Conveniently located 1st floor townhome Just outside of 410 near Alamo Heights. Close to shopping, school, bus lines and entertainment. Community Pool and Clubhouse only a few steps away. Ceramic tile throughout. Master bathroom mirror and Stackable washer and dryer will be installed with an accepted application.