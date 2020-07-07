All apartments in San Antonio
318 Cravens Ave - 318 Cravens Ave

318 Cravens Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

318 Cravens Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78223
Highland Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c78fe3200e
Located minutes from 281, I-10, and downtown this two bedroom home is sure to please! The home features a fenced yard, two bedrooms with walk-in closets, and a separate laundry room! The large family room is perfect for gathering around and enjoying company. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove/oven, and features plenty of cabinet space! There are two rentals on this property. Please call the office for more details.

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

Appliances Included
Central Air/Heat
Near Down Town
Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction)
Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Cravens Ave - 318 Cravens Ave have any available units?
318 Cravens Ave - 318 Cravens Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 318 Cravens Ave - 318 Cravens Ave have?
Some of 318 Cravens Ave - 318 Cravens Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 Cravens Ave - 318 Cravens Ave currently offering any rent specials?
318 Cravens Ave - 318 Cravens Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Cravens Ave - 318 Cravens Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 318 Cravens Ave - 318 Cravens Ave is pet friendly.
Does 318 Cravens Ave - 318 Cravens Ave offer parking?
No, 318 Cravens Ave - 318 Cravens Ave does not offer parking.
Does 318 Cravens Ave - 318 Cravens Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 Cravens Ave - 318 Cravens Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Cravens Ave - 318 Cravens Ave have a pool?
No, 318 Cravens Ave - 318 Cravens Ave does not have a pool.
Does 318 Cravens Ave - 318 Cravens Ave have accessible units?
No, 318 Cravens Ave - 318 Cravens Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Cravens Ave - 318 Cravens Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 Cravens Ave - 318 Cravens Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

