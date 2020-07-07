318 Cravens Ave - 318 Cravens Ave

Amenities

Located minutes from 281, I-10, and downtown this two bedroom home is sure to please! The home features a fenced yard, two bedrooms with walk-in closets, and a separate laundry room! The large family room is perfect for gathering around and enjoying company. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove/oven, and features plenty of cabinet space! There are two rentals on this property. Please call the office for more details.



Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



