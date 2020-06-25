3101-B Whisper Oaks Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Georgetown Duplex - A 2-story duplex within walking distance to Elementary and Middle Schools. The first floor offers a dining room, kitchen, half bathroom, closet and living room with tiled fireplace and entry onto the back deck and fenced in back yard. The second floor includes 2 bedrooms, a linen closet, a full bathroom with tiled shower and double sink vanity as well as a laundry closet with shelving.



Vinyl Plank Flooring ~ 1 Car Detached Garage ~ Fenced In Back Yard



Pets are not considered - no exceptions

This is a non-smoking property



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3298133)