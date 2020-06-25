All apartments in San Antonio
3101-B Whisper Oaks Lane

3101 Avenue B · No Longer Available
Location

3101 Avenue B, San Antonio, TX 78215
Downtown San Antonio

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Georgetown Duplex - A 2-story duplex within walking distance to Elementary and Middle Schools. The first floor offers a dining room, kitchen, half bathroom, closet and living room with tiled fireplace and entry onto the back deck and fenced in back yard. The second floor includes 2 bedrooms, a linen closet, a full bathroom with tiled shower and double sink vanity as well as a laundry closet with shelving.

Vinyl Plank Flooring ~ 1 Car Detached Garage ~ Fenced In Back Yard

Pets are not considered - no exceptions
This is a non-smoking property

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3298133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3101-B Whisper Oaks Lane have any available units?
3101-B Whisper Oaks Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3101-B Whisper Oaks Lane have?
Some of 3101-B Whisper Oaks Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3101-B Whisper Oaks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3101-B Whisper Oaks Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101-B Whisper Oaks Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3101-B Whisper Oaks Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3101-B Whisper Oaks Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3101-B Whisper Oaks Lane offers parking.
Does 3101-B Whisper Oaks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3101-B Whisper Oaks Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101-B Whisper Oaks Lane have a pool?
No, 3101-B Whisper Oaks Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3101-B Whisper Oaks Lane have accessible units?
No, 3101-B Whisper Oaks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3101-B Whisper Oaks Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3101-B Whisper Oaks Lane has units with dishwashers.
