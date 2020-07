Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing Contemporary Townhome Only Blocks Away From Downtown San Antonio. Come Enjoy Modern Urban Living With Breathtaking Views Of The Vibrant City Of San Antonio On The Upper Level Balcony. House Is A 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Beauty. Stained Concrete Downstairs And Wood Upstairs. With Gas Cooktop, Huge Pantry And Walkin Master Closet. Dont Miss Out On This Unique Piece Of Downtown Living.