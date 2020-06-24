All apartments in San Antonio
3039 Lake Grande St · No Longer Available
Location

3039 Lake Grande St, San Antonio, TX 78222
Lakeside

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Save for a limited time with your application fees waived using promo code DREAMHOME. Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3039 Lake Grande Street have any available units?
3039 Lake Grande Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 3039 Lake Grande Street currently offering any rent specials?
3039 Lake Grande Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3039 Lake Grande Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3039 Lake Grande Street is pet friendly.
Does 3039 Lake Grande Street offer parking?
No, 3039 Lake Grande Street does not offer parking.
Does 3039 Lake Grande Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3039 Lake Grande Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3039 Lake Grande Street have a pool?
No, 3039 Lake Grande Street does not have a pool.
Does 3039 Lake Grande Street have accessible units?
No, 3039 Lake Grande Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3039 Lake Grande Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3039 Lake Grande Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3039 Lake Grande Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3039 Lake Grande Street does not have units with air conditioning.
