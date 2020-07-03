All apartments in San Antonio
303 W Cypress St #602

303 West Cypress Street · No Longer Available
Location

303 West Cypress Street, San Antonio, TX 78212
Tobin Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NEW SPACIOUS MODERN UPSCALE 2 / 2.5 TOWN HOME - NEAR PEARL BREWERY - Located in the newly developing Modern Urban Subdivision, at Cypress & Lewis adjacent to San Pedro Ave and I-10. A Great Location near Downtown SA, The Pearl Brewery and more...A Must See!

This brand new 2019 3-story residence is the perfect space for upscale modern urban living. A Modern 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath home featuring a large open living space, wood floors throughout, high ceilings, modern lighting and quartz countertops. The kitchen has a large quartz countertop, stainless steel appliances, including new refrigerator, dishwasher, built In microwave, ceramic top electric/oven and Washer/Dryer.
Bedrooms are spacious with private custom bathrooms, walk-in closets and wood floors. Plenty of storage throughout. 2-Car tandem garage with small backyard area.

Home also features a hard to find private rooftop deck with a 360 degree view of San Antonio, including the Downtown San Antonio skyline. At $2,195.00 per month this home will not last long.

To schedule a viewing or for any questions, Please call 210-503-8000
For more information or to apply go to keyrentersanantonio.com

Small pets allowed, pet fee and agreement required.

(RLNE5176389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 W Cypress St #602 have any available units?
303 W Cypress St #602 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 W Cypress St #602 have?
Some of 303 W Cypress St #602's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 W Cypress St #602 currently offering any rent specials?
303 W Cypress St #602 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 W Cypress St #602 pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 W Cypress St #602 is pet friendly.
Does 303 W Cypress St #602 offer parking?
Yes, 303 W Cypress St #602 offers parking.
Does 303 W Cypress St #602 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 303 W Cypress St #602 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 W Cypress St #602 have a pool?
No, 303 W Cypress St #602 does not have a pool.
Does 303 W Cypress St #602 have accessible units?
No, 303 W Cypress St #602 does not have accessible units.
Does 303 W Cypress St #602 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 W Cypress St #602 has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
