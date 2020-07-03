303 W Cypress St #602

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

NEW SPACIOUS MODERN UPSCALE 2 / 2.5 TOWN HOME - NEAR PEARL BREWERY - Located in the newly developing Modern Urban Subdivision, at Cypress & Lewis adjacent to San Pedro Ave and I-10. A Great Location near Downtown SA, The Pearl Brewery and more...A Must See!



This brand new 2019 3-story residence is the perfect space for upscale modern urban living. A Modern 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath home featuring a large open living space, wood floors throughout, high ceilings, modern lighting and quartz countertops. The kitchen has a large quartz countertop, stainless steel appliances, including new refrigerator, dishwasher, built In microwave, ceramic top electric/oven and Washer/Dryer.

Bedrooms are spacious with private custom bathrooms, walk-in closets and wood floors. Plenty of storage throughout. 2-Car tandem garage with small backyard area.



Home also features a hard to find private rooftop deck with a 360 degree view of San Antonio, including the Downtown San Antonio skyline. At $2,195.00 per month this home will not last long.



To schedule a viewing or for any questions, Please call 210-503-8000

For more information or to apply go to keyrentersanantonio.com



Small pets allowed, pet fee and agreement required.



(RLNE5176389)