Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

3 bedroom 2.5 bath home ready for immediate move in. This property features 2 eating areas, 2 living areas, all bedrooms upstairs and lots of windows for natural lighting. Large kitchen with all white appliances, lots of cabinet and counter space. Spacious master bedroom, bathroom and closet. Great back yard with mature trees and privacy fence. This property won't last.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.