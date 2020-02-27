All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 2907 Village Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2907 Village Parkway
Last updated September 5 2019 at 10:13 PM

2907 Village Parkway

2907 Village Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2907 Village Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78251
Woodglen

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful two-story home ready for immediate move in, located directly across the street from the Girl Scout Park. An open floor concept boasts great room with high ceilings, stunning fireplace, and beautiful Wood Laminate Floors. Recently updated large family style eat-in kitchen with generous breakfast bar. Upstairs features stunning Open Catwalk Staircase, three huge children's bedrooms, and second living area. Enjoy life on your fantastic Double Covered Patio, separate BBQ area, and Basketball Court.
Downstairs Master Suite, Two Living & 2 Eating Areas, Double Covered Patio has ceiling fans on Greenbelt. Online App is at http://HPMapp.com. Fee cashiers check/money order only delivered to Heritage Property Management, 2338 N Loop 1604 West #120. Please no cash/personal checks. Separate app for all persons over 18. App fee & security deposit is due at time of submission.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2907 Village Parkway have any available units?
2907 Village Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2907 Village Parkway have?
Some of 2907 Village Parkway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2907 Village Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2907 Village Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2907 Village Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 2907 Village Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 2907 Village Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 2907 Village Parkway offers parking.
Does 2907 Village Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2907 Village Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2907 Village Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 2907 Village Parkway has a pool.
Does 2907 Village Parkway have accessible units?
No, 2907 Village Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 2907 Village Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2907 Village Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodhill
4909 Woodstone Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Oxford at Estonia
8200 Micron Dr
San Antonio, TX 78251
Flats at Big Tex
423 Blue Star
San Antonio, TX 78204
Timber Ridge
3200 Timber View Dr
San Antonio, TX 78251
The Landings at Brooks City Base
7803 S New Braunfels
San Antonio, TX 78235
LIV at Westover Hills
9015 Ingram Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
Vistas At Vance Jackson
12436 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Chestnut Park
901 W Silver Sands Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio