2907 Village Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful two-story home ready for immediate move in, located directly across the street from the Girl Scout Park. An open floor concept boasts great room with high ceilings, stunning fireplace, and beautiful Wood Laminate Floors. Recently updated large family style eat-in kitchen with generous breakfast bar. Upstairs features stunning Open Catwalk Staircase, three huge children's bedrooms, and second living area. Enjoy life on your fantastic Double Covered Patio, separate BBQ area, and Basketball Court.

Downstairs Master Suite, Two Living & 2 Eating Areas, Double Covered Patio has ceiling fans on Greenbelt. Online App is at http://HPMapp.com. Fee cashiers check/money order only delivered to Heritage Property Management, 2338 N Loop 1604 West #120. Please no cash/personal checks. Separate app for all persons over 18. App fee & security deposit is due at time of submission.