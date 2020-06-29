All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated December 17 2019 at 4:45 PM

Location

2855 Lavender Meadow, San Antonio, TX 78222
Lakeside

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This inviting home in Foster Meadows subdivision has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2855 Lavender Meadow have any available units?
2855 Lavender Meadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 2855 Lavender Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
2855 Lavender Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2855 Lavender Meadow pet-friendly?
Yes, 2855 Lavender Meadow is pet friendly.
Does 2855 Lavender Meadow offer parking?
No, 2855 Lavender Meadow does not offer parking.
Does 2855 Lavender Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2855 Lavender Meadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2855 Lavender Meadow have a pool?
No, 2855 Lavender Meadow does not have a pool.
Does 2855 Lavender Meadow have accessible units?
No, 2855 Lavender Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 2855 Lavender Meadow have units with dishwashers?
No, 2855 Lavender Meadow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2855 Lavender Meadow have units with air conditioning?
No, 2855 Lavender Meadow does not have units with air conditioning.

