Lovely single story home has an open floorplan w/lots of natural light. Numerous updates: tile in living, dining, Kitchen, utility & both baths. Crown molding in the living, dining & all 3 bedrooms. Cabinets renfinished in kitchen, wetbar & both bathrooms. New lighting & faucets. Roof replaced 2017, water heater replaced 2018, carpet installed in all bedrooms 7/2019. Enjoy the large covered patio & numerous shade trees. Conveniently located to shopping & major highways.