All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 2818 Elm Tree Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2818 Elm Tree Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2818 Elm Tree Park

2818 Elm Tree Park · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2818 Elm Tree Park, San Antonio, TX 78259

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful well maintained 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in a gated community and backs up to a greenbelt. This property has an open floor plan and remarkable kitchen with a large island, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, granite countertops, double stainless steel ovens and refrigerator. Large loft area upstair for additional living space. Conveniently located to Hwy 281 and shopping. This property won't last. Agent must physically accompany client on showing and schedule through CSS. Renters insurance is required. Schedule your showing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2818 Elm Tree Park have any available units?
2818 Elm Tree Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2818 Elm Tree Park have?
Some of 2818 Elm Tree Park's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2818 Elm Tree Park currently offering any rent specials?
2818 Elm Tree Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2818 Elm Tree Park pet-friendly?
No, 2818 Elm Tree Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2818 Elm Tree Park offer parking?
No, 2818 Elm Tree Park does not offer parking.
Does 2818 Elm Tree Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2818 Elm Tree Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2818 Elm Tree Park have a pool?
No, 2818 Elm Tree Park does not have a pool.
Does 2818 Elm Tree Park have accessible units?
No, 2818 Elm Tree Park does not have accessible units.
Does 2818 Elm Tree Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 2818 Elm Tree Park does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas of Oak Creste
5315 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Oaks on Bandera
1171 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78228
The Abbey at Grande Oaks
6418 Eckhert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Belknap Arms
307 West Mistletoe Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212
Canyon Point
16550 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
LIV at Westover Hills
9015 Ingram Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
Costa Bella Apartment Homes
1703 N Loop 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78258
The Montecristo Apartments
215 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78232

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio