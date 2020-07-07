2818 Elm Tree Park

Amenities

Beautiful well maintained 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in a gated community and backs up to a greenbelt. This property has an open floor plan and remarkable kitchen with a large island, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, granite countertops, double stainless steel ovens and refrigerator. Large loft area upstair for additional living space. Conveniently located to Hwy 281 and shopping. This property won't last. Agent must physically accompany client on showing and schedule through CSS. Renters insurance is required. Schedule your showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.