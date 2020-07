Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Great location with quick access to 1604 and 281. This nicely upgraded townhome with brand new paint and floors, offers nearby shopping, schools, and entertainment. Yard maintenance is provided by the HOA. (Owner pays monthly fees) Living area downstairs with half bath and a two-car garage. The three bedrooms and 2 full baths are upstairs plus the laundry room for your convenience.