2542 Babcock Rd B102

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly carport air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/43d1267058 ---- Move-In date 5/23/2019, Security Deposit $800, Cleaning Deposit $150, **Cozy first floor one Bedroom, one bath apartment. Ceiling fans throughout the apartment. Brick fireplace with mantle in living area. Kitchen has all appliances & pass-through to living room. One Carport parking. Near Medical Center. Great Schools! Pets allowed upon approval**



Rent Includes: HOA Amenities, Some Furnishings Min/Max Months: 12/24 Breakfast Nook Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Dryer Hardwood Flooring Living/Dining Room Combo Utility Room Washer