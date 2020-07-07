2542 Babcock Rd B102

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/43d1267058 ---- Move-In date 5/23/2019, Security Deposit $800, Cleaning Deposit $150, **Cozy first floor one Bedroom, one bath apartment. Ceiling fans throughout the apartment. Brick fireplace with mantle in living area. Kitchen has all appliances & pass-through to living room. One Carport parking. Near Medical Center. Great Schools! Pets allowed upon approval**
Rent Includes: HOA Amenities, Some Furnishings Min/Max Months: 12/24 Breakfast Nook Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Dryer Hardwood Flooring Living/Dining Room Combo Utility Room Washer