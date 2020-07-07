All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:35 PM

2542 Babcock Rd B102

2542 Babcock Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2542 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/43d1267058 ---- Move-In date 5/23/2019, Security Deposit $800, Cleaning Deposit $150, **Cozy first floor one Bedroom, one bath apartment. Ceiling fans throughout the apartment. Brick fireplace with mantle in living area. Kitchen has all appliances & pass-through to living room. One Carport parking. Near Medical Center. Great Schools! Pets allowed upon approval**

Rent Includes: HOA Amenities, Some Furnishings Min/Max Months: 12/24 Breakfast Nook Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Dryer Hardwood Flooring Living/Dining Room Combo Utility Room Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2542 Babcock Rd B102 have any available units?
2542 Babcock Rd B102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2542 Babcock Rd B102 have?
Some of 2542 Babcock Rd B102's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2542 Babcock Rd B102 currently offering any rent specials?
2542 Babcock Rd B102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2542 Babcock Rd B102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2542 Babcock Rd B102 is pet friendly.
Does 2542 Babcock Rd B102 offer parking?
Yes, 2542 Babcock Rd B102 offers parking.
Does 2542 Babcock Rd B102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2542 Babcock Rd B102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2542 Babcock Rd B102 have a pool?
No, 2542 Babcock Rd B102 does not have a pool.
Does 2542 Babcock Rd B102 have accessible units?
No, 2542 Babcock Rd B102 does not have accessible units.
Does 2542 Babcock Rd B102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2542 Babcock Rd B102 does not have units with dishwashers.

