Last updated June 22 2019 at 5:06 AM

2519 Grayson Way - 1

2519 Grayson Way · No Longer Available
Location

2519 Grayson Way, San Antonio, TX 78232
North Central Thousand Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful townhome in highly desired Grayson Park. This townhome is nicely adorned with ceramic tile on the first level, Corian counter tops in the kitchen with 42' cabinets and refrigerator included. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs to include the nicely sized master bedroom with walk-in closet, double vanities, and shower. Secondary bedrooms share hall bath. Large laundry room is on the second level. The 2 car garage is slightly oversized and has lots of overhead storage. Pets allowed; No large breeds. Schedule an appointment today!
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Everyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening.
Supporting income, Proof of On-time Rental Payments, and Photo ID may be emailed to Nancy@iHeartRealty.com.
We encourage you to contact the property manager at 210-664-0066 before applying if you have any questions about qualification.

Please call iHeart Property Management LLC at 210-365-8024 for more information or to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2519 Grayson Way - 1 have any available units?
2519 Grayson Way - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2519 Grayson Way - 1 have?
Some of 2519 Grayson Way - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2519 Grayson Way - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2519 Grayson Way - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2519 Grayson Way - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2519 Grayson Way - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2519 Grayson Way - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2519 Grayson Way - 1 offers parking.
Does 2519 Grayson Way - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2519 Grayson Way - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2519 Grayson Way - 1 have a pool?
No, 2519 Grayson Way - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2519 Grayson Way - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2519 Grayson Way - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2519 Grayson Way - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2519 Grayson Way - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
