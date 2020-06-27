2519 Grayson Way - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful townhome in highly desired Grayson Park. This townhome is nicely adorned with ceramic tile on the first level, Corian counter tops in the kitchen with 42' cabinets and refrigerator included. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs to include the nicely sized master bedroom with walk-in closet, double vanities, and shower. Secondary bedrooms share hall bath. Large laundry room is on the second level. The 2 car garage is slightly oversized and has lots of overhead storage. Pets allowed; No large breeds. Schedule an appointment today!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Everyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening.

Supporting income, Proof of On-time Rental Payments, and Photo ID may be emailed to Nancy@iHeartRealty.com.

We encourage you to contact the property manager at 210-664-0066 before applying if you have any questions about qualification.



Please call iHeart Property Management LLC at 210-365-8024 for more information or to schedule a viewing.