Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

NEISD school District Rental Home in the Stone Oak Area, please call District to verify schools. Four bedrooms and two bathrooms, 4th bedroom can be used as nursery or office/study, it has a closet. House has all ceramic tile, NO carpet at all. Formal Living and Dining Combo, Eating Kitchen with Granite counter tops and island. Nice tile remodeled bathrooms with granite counter vanities, measurements are approximated. Fully, sprinkler system. (1 Hr Notice required from June 1-8).