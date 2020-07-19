All apartments in San Antonio
24411 Drew Gap

24411 Drew Gap · No Longer Available
Location

24411 Drew Gap, San Antonio, TX 78255

Amenities

patio / balcony
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home ready for immediate move in. This property features an open floor plan, eat-in kitchen, formal dining, and lots of windows for natural lighting. Kitchen over looks living area and comes with lot of counter space and cabinets. Master suite upstairs. Great size master bath with stand up shower, garden tube and double vanity. Enjoy a private back yard with covered patio and lots of trees for additional shade. This property is a must see.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24411 Drew Gap have any available units?
24411 Drew Gap doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 24411 Drew Gap currently offering any rent specials?
24411 Drew Gap is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24411 Drew Gap pet-friendly?
No, 24411 Drew Gap is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 24411 Drew Gap offer parking?
No, 24411 Drew Gap does not offer parking.
Does 24411 Drew Gap have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24411 Drew Gap does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24411 Drew Gap have a pool?
No, 24411 Drew Gap does not have a pool.
Does 24411 Drew Gap have accessible units?
No, 24411 Drew Gap does not have accessible units.
Does 24411 Drew Gap have units with dishwashers?
No, 24411 Drew Gap does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24411 Drew Gap have units with air conditioning?
No, 24411 Drew Gap does not have units with air conditioning.
