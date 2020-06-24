All apartments in San Antonio
23901 Interstate 10 West · No Longer Available
Location

23901 Interstate 10 West, San Antonio, TX 78257

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Includes 2 Months Free - 18 Month Lease

San Antonio's exclusive Dominion area that allows you to enjoy all the custom design and amenities of a high-end, single-family home without all the upkeep. So you can spend your time taking in those sweeping Hill Country views, exploring the area's upscale shops, like The Rim and The Shops at La Cantera, and hiking, biking, and golfing to your heart's content.

Spacious apartment homes feature granite countertops, custom wood cabinetry, GE Energy Star appliances, washer & dryer, ceramic tiled backsplash, and wood-style flooring. There is no lack of space or amenities for our residents to enjoy.

Realtor Rebate Available - Free Service

(RLNE4472366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23901 West 10 have any available units?
23901 West 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 23901 West 10 have?
Some of 23901 West 10's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23901 West 10 currently offering any rent specials?
23901 West 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23901 West 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 23901 West 10 is pet friendly.
Does 23901 West 10 offer parking?
Yes, 23901 West 10 offers parking.
Does 23901 West 10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23901 West 10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23901 West 10 have a pool?
Yes, 23901 West 10 has a pool.
Does 23901 West 10 have accessible units?
No, 23901 West 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 23901 West 10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23901 West 10 has units with dishwashers.
