Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Gorgeous Former Model, Available NOW! - Prepare to be awestruck! This former model home is ready for you to make it your own! Nothing has been held back here: Maple cabinets throughout, stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen counter tops, mahogany arched front door...the upgrades are endless! Do yourself a favor and schedule a viewing today!



(RLNE4850928)