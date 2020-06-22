Rent Calculator
23410 Woodlawn Ridge
Last updated February 2 2020 at 5:20 AM
1 of 23
23410 Woodlawn Ridge
23410 Woodlawn Ridge
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
23410 Woodlawn Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78259
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful opportunity in excellent school district and close to shopping center in mint condition. No cats allowed. Come enjoy it now!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23410 Woodlawn Ridge have any available units?
23410 Woodlawn Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 23410 Woodlawn Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
23410 Woodlawn Ridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23410 Woodlawn Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 23410 Woodlawn Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 23410 Woodlawn Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 23410 Woodlawn Ridge does offer parking.
Does 23410 Woodlawn Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23410 Woodlawn Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23410 Woodlawn Ridge have a pool?
No, 23410 Woodlawn Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 23410 Woodlawn Ridge have accessible units?
No, 23410 Woodlawn Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 23410 Woodlawn Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 23410 Woodlawn Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23410 Woodlawn Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 23410 Woodlawn Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
