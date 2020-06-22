All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 23410 Woodlawn Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
23410 Woodlawn Ridge
Last updated February 2 2020 at 5:20 AM

23410 Woodlawn Ridge

23410 Woodlawn Ridge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

23410 Woodlawn Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78259

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful opportunity in excellent school district and close to shopping center in mint condition. No cats allowed. Come enjoy it now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23410 Woodlawn Ridge have any available units?
23410 Woodlawn Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 23410 Woodlawn Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
23410 Woodlawn Ridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23410 Woodlawn Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 23410 Woodlawn Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 23410 Woodlawn Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 23410 Woodlawn Ridge does offer parking.
Does 23410 Woodlawn Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23410 Woodlawn Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23410 Woodlawn Ridge have a pool?
No, 23410 Woodlawn Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 23410 Woodlawn Ridge have accessible units?
No, 23410 Woodlawn Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 23410 Woodlawn Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 23410 Woodlawn Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23410 Woodlawn Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 23410 Woodlawn Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at Alamo Heights
6419 N Vandiver Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Arroyo Seco Villas
12311 Culebra Road
San Antonio, TX 78253
Bowie San Antonio
223 Rainbow Dr
San Antonio, TX 78209
Stoneleigh Apartments
2626 Thousand Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78232
Retreat at the Rim
5650 Worth Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78249
Marigold Apartments
2303 Goliad Rd
San Antonio, TX 78223
Volar
1526 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Platinum Shavano Oaks
14811 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio