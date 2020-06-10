This 2/2 home is located near the intersection of S. Flores, just a couple of blocks from Blue Star and the river. This home features over-sized rooms, big kitchen, central AC, and pad parking behind the home. No Pets and No Smoking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 234 W Cevallos have any available units?
234 W Cevallos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.