San Antonio, TX
234 W Cevallos
Last updated October 6 2019 at 11:16 PM

234 W Cevallos

234 W Cevallos · No Longer Available
Location

234 W Cevallos, San Antonio, TX 78204
Lone Star

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
This 2/2 home is located near the intersection of S. Flores, just a couple of blocks from Blue Star and the river. This home features over-sized rooms, big kitchen, central AC, and pad parking behind the home. No Pets and No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 W Cevallos have any available units?
234 W Cevallos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 234 W Cevallos currently offering any rent specials?
234 W Cevallos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 W Cevallos pet-friendly?
No, 234 W Cevallos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 234 W Cevallos offer parking?
Yes, 234 W Cevallos offers parking.
Does 234 W Cevallos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 W Cevallos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 W Cevallos have a pool?
No, 234 W Cevallos does not have a pool.
Does 234 W Cevallos have accessible units?
No, 234 W Cevallos does not have accessible units.
Does 234 W Cevallos have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 W Cevallos does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 234 W Cevallos have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 234 W Cevallos has units with air conditioning.
