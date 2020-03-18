Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

226 Eastley Available 04/01/19 BEAUTIFULY REMODELED - Gorgeously remodeled home! No corners cut. All is meticulous. You do not want to miss this one. Appliances to stay on property at no expense to owner. Lawn maintenance a high priority to owners. Small dog allowed only. No cats. Take a look and apply today! All applicants 18 years of age and older MUST submit an application and application fee. $100 Non refundable Reserve Fee must accompany application. Personal checks not accepted.



COMPLETED APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED ONLY Mon-Fri. 9-4:30. All attempts to submit an application, even a minute after 4:30, or on a weekend, application will NOT be accepted until the next business day. Apps must be submitted in person



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4765657)