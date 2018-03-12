All apartments in San Antonio
21935 Legend Point Drive

21935 Legend Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21935 Legend Point Drive, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f16ae6305b ----
Beautiful home in Stone Oak area. Accessible through 281 or Stone Oak Parkway. 3 bed 2 bath. Open floor plan. ceramic tile throughout the common areas. Concrete rear patio with trees providing a great shade for the backyard.SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. *** No Cats*** Owner must approve pets other than dogs.

*Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Appliance Microwave
Flooring Tile
Indoor Family Room
Indoor Fireplace
Indoor Formal Dining
Indoor Formal Living
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 2 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21935 Legend Point Drive have any available units?
21935 Legend Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 21935 Legend Point Drive have?
Some of 21935 Legend Point Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21935 Legend Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21935 Legend Point Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21935 Legend Point Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 21935 Legend Point Drive is pet friendly.
Does 21935 Legend Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21935 Legend Point Drive does offer parking.
Does 21935 Legend Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21935 Legend Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21935 Legend Point Drive have a pool?
No, 21935 Legend Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21935 Legend Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 21935 Legend Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21935 Legend Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21935 Legend Point Drive has units with dishwashers.
