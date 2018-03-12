21935 Legend Point Drive

Amenities
Beautiful home in Stone Oak area. Accessible through 281 or Stone Oak Parkway. 3 bed 2 bath. Open floor plan. ceramic tile throughout the common areas. Concrete rear patio with trees providing a great shade for the backyard.SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. *** No Cats*** Owner must approve pets other than dogs.
*Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Appliance Microwave
Flooring Tile
Indoor Family Room
Indoor Fireplace
Indoor Formal Dining
Indoor Formal Living
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 2 Car Garage