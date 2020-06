Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Extensively upgraded home with tile, carpet, granite counter top. Extensive landscaping. Includes Water Softener, RO water purification system, Counter Depth fridge, Gas stove, extra storage in garage, deck in backyard. Home on greenbelt - No neighbors on the back! Very close to 281 and 1604 and minutes away from shopping. Listing agent is the owner and a licensed real estate agent.