Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
21722 Andrews Gdn
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM

21722 Andrews Gdn

21722 Andrews Garden · No Longer Available
Location

21722 Andrews Garden, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
METICULOUS HOME IN GATED STONE OAK SUBDIVISION - Meticulously maintained home in gated stone oak subd. Open floor plan. Walking distance to elemen school! Private trail to school coming soon. Near shopping/major highways. Gorgeous windows in grand fmly room. brkfst bar w/eat in kitchen. Ceramic tile and luxury wood plank installed in 2018. Back yard has direct park and jogging trail access! Large loft area. Convenient Upstairs laundry. Separate mstr w/ Large mstr bath: his and her sinks. Tub/shower separate.

Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=SfG7WuG4iZz

(RLNE5683160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21722 Andrews Gdn have any available units?
21722 Andrews Gdn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 21722 Andrews Gdn currently offering any rent specials?
21722 Andrews Gdn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21722 Andrews Gdn pet-friendly?
No, 21722 Andrews Gdn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 21722 Andrews Gdn offer parking?
No, 21722 Andrews Gdn does not offer parking.
Does 21722 Andrews Gdn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21722 Andrews Gdn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21722 Andrews Gdn have a pool?
No, 21722 Andrews Gdn does not have a pool.
Does 21722 Andrews Gdn have accessible units?
No, 21722 Andrews Gdn does not have accessible units.
Does 21722 Andrews Gdn have units with dishwashers?
No, 21722 Andrews Gdn does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21722 Andrews Gdn have units with air conditioning?
No, 21722 Andrews Gdn does not have units with air conditioning.

