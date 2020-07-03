21722 Andrews Gdn

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

METICULOUS HOME IN GATED STONE OAK SUBDIVISION - Meticulously maintained home in gated stone oak subd. Open floor plan. Walking distance to elemen school! Private trail to school coming soon. Near shopping/major highways. Gorgeous windows in grand fmly room. brkfst bar w/eat in kitchen. Ceramic tile and luxury wood plank installed in 2018. Back yard has direct park and jogging trail access! Large loft area. Convenient Upstairs laundry. Separate mstr w/ Large mstr bath: his and her sinks. Tub/shower separate.



Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=SfG7WuG4iZz



(RLNE5683160)