Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:35 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
21614 LONGWOOD
21614 Longwood
·
No Longer Available
Location
21614 Longwood, San Antonio, TX 78259
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great location. Open floor plan, oversized covered patio, ample cabinetry, walk in pantry, oversized den/2nd bedroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21614 LONGWOOD have any available units?
21614 LONGWOOD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 21614 LONGWOOD currently offering any rent specials?
21614 LONGWOOD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21614 LONGWOOD pet-friendly?
No, 21614 LONGWOOD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 21614 LONGWOOD offer parking?
No, 21614 LONGWOOD does not offer parking.
Does 21614 LONGWOOD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21614 LONGWOOD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21614 LONGWOOD have a pool?
No, 21614 LONGWOOD does not have a pool.
Does 21614 LONGWOOD have accessible units?
No, 21614 LONGWOOD does not have accessible units.
Does 21614 LONGWOOD have units with dishwashers?
No, 21614 LONGWOOD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21614 LONGWOOD have units with air conditioning?
No, 21614 LONGWOOD does not have units with air conditioning.
