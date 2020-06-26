- This beautiful home features a wide living space. The kitchen overlooks the family room with a wall of windows that let the outside come in. It has a backyard which is perfect for barbecues. It has easy access to HWY 281...
(RLNE3916801)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21514 Rio Colorado have any available units?
21514 Rio Colorado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.