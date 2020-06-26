All apartments in San Antonio
21514 Rio Colorado
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

21514 Rio Colorado

21514 Rio Colorado · No Longer Available
San Antonio
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

21514 Rio Colorado, San Antonio, TX 78259

Amenities

bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
- This beautiful home features a wide living space. The kitchen overlooks the family room with a wall of windows that let the outside come in. It has a backyard which is perfect for barbecues. It has easy access to HWY 281...

(RLNE3916801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21514 Rio Colorado have any available units?
21514 Rio Colorado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 21514 Rio Colorado currently offering any rent specials?
21514 Rio Colorado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21514 Rio Colorado pet-friendly?
No, 21514 Rio Colorado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 21514 Rio Colorado offer parking?
No, 21514 Rio Colorado does not offer parking.
Does 21514 Rio Colorado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21514 Rio Colorado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21514 Rio Colorado have a pool?
No, 21514 Rio Colorado does not have a pool.
Does 21514 Rio Colorado have accessible units?
No, 21514 Rio Colorado does not have accessible units.
Does 21514 Rio Colorado have units with dishwashers?
No, 21514 Rio Colorado does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21514 Rio Colorado have units with air conditioning?
No, 21514 Rio Colorado does not have units with air conditioning.
