All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 215 WILKENS AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
215 WILKENS AVE
Last updated January 24 2020 at 4:34 AM

215 WILKENS AVE

215 Wilkens Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

215 Wilkens Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
*JUST REDUCED* Lease is month to month. Up & coming area establish neighborhood near Southtown, Riverside Park & new mission reach of the SA River Close to golf course, Riverside elementary/middle school & St Cecilia Catholic School, short distance to grocery stores, downtown, bus stop, mission conception & restaurants. This triplex unit is on 2nd floor with balcony that's 84 sq ft. This adorable unit has extra large living room w/wooden floors. There is very large kitchen dining area & has new gas stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 WILKENS AVE have any available units?
215 WILKENS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 215 WILKENS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
215 WILKENS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 WILKENS AVE pet-friendly?
No, 215 WILKENS AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 215 WILKENS AVE offer parking?
No, 215 WILKENS AVE does not offer parking.
Does 215 WILKENS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 WILKENS AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 WILKENS AVE have a pool?
No, 215 WILKENS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 215 WILKENS AVE have accessible units?
No, 215 WILKENS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 215 WILKENS AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 WILKENS AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 WILKENS AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 WILKENS AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Boulevard at Sonterra
210 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Retreat At Medical Center
6101 Whitby Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Residences at La Cantera
6215 Via la Cantera
San Antonio, TX 78256
Marigold Apartments
2303 Goliad Rd
San Antonio, TX 78223
Vista
10514 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78250
Costa Almadena
6222 South New Braunfels
San Antonio, TX 78223
The Henry B
11530 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
OXLY Apartments
5810 Utsa Dr
San Antonio, TX 78249

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio