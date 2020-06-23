All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 12 2019 at 4:23 AM

215 Calumet

215 Calumet Place · No Longer Available
Location

215 Calumet Place, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
gym
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home in Alamo Heights ISD * Hardwood Floors throughout and Ceramic Tile in kitchen and baths * New smooth-top stove and LG refrigerator. 3 large bedrooms and 2 baths in main home. Detached Quarters with Full Bath (Perfect for Exercise Room or guest house). One small dog ok.
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Everyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening.
Supporting income, Proof of On-time Rental Payments, and Photo ID may be emailed to Nancy@iHeartRealty.com.
We encourage you to contact the property manager at 210-664-0066 before applying if you have any questions about qualification.

Please call iHeart Property Management LLC at 210-365-8024 for more information or to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Calumet have any available units?
215 Calumet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 Calumet have?
Some of 215 Calumet's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Calumet currently offering any rent specials?
215 Calumet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Calumet pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 Calumet is pet friendly.
Does 215 Calumet offer parking?
No, 215 Calumet does not offer parking.
Does 215 Calumet have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Calumet does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Calumet have a pool?
No, 215 Calumet does not have a pool.
Does 215 Calumet have accessible units?
No, 215 Calumet does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Calumet have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Calumet does not have units with dishwashers.
