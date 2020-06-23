215 Calumet

Amenities

hardwood floors dogs allowed gym air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities gym dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home in Alamo Heights ISD * Hardwood Floors throughout and Ceramic Tile in kitchen and baths * New smooth-top stove and LG refrigerator. 3 large bedrooms and 2 baths in main home. Detached Quarters with Full Bath (Perfect for Exercise Room or guest house). One small dog ok.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Everyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening.

Supporting income, Proof of On-time Rental Payments, and Photo ID may be emailed to Nancy@iHeartRealty.com.

We encourage you to contact the property manager at 210-664-0066 before applying if you have any questions about qualification.



Please call iHeart Property Management LLC at 210-365-8024 for more information or to schedule a viewing.