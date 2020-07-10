All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated December 13 2019 at 12:03 AM

21410 Rio Comal

21410 Rio Comal · No Longer Available
Location

21410 Rio Comal, San Antonio, TX 78259

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
game room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful home to this warm and inviting property conveniently located in the **gated Encino Rio neighborhood! Perfect floor plan for entertaining. Family room boasts fireplace and opens to separate dining. Kitchen features ample counter space & excellent storage. *REFRIGERATOR, *WATER SOFTENER are included. Game room provides functional space for everyone. Expansive master suite w/ walk in closet & spa like master bath. Private yard/2 car garage. Minutes to major highways 1604 & 281, restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

