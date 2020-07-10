21410 Rio Comal

Amenities
Beautiful home to this warm and inviting property conveniently located in the **gated Encino Rio neighborhood! Perfect floor plan for entertaining. Family room boasts fireplace and opens to separate dining. Kitchen features ample counter space & excellent storage. *REFRIGERATOR, *WATER SOFTENER are included. Game room provides functional space for everyone. Expansive master suite w/ walk in closet & spa like master bath. Private yard/2 car garage. Minutes to major highways 1604 & 281, restaurants!