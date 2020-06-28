Rent Calculator
213 Sunnyland Dr
Last updated January 16 2020 at 5:55 PM
213 Sunnyland Dr
213 Sunnyland Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
213 Sunnyland Drive, San Antonio, TX 78228
Inspiration Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great single story duplex in established neighborhood with big front yard Covered porches. Each adult 18 yrs older must apply individually with fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 213 Sunnyland Dr have any available units?
213 Sunnyland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 213 Sunnyland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
213 Sunnyland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Sunnyland Dr pet-friendly?
No, 213 Sunnyland Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 213 Sunnyland Dr offer parking?
Yes, 213 Sunnyland Dr offers parking.
Does 213 Sunnyland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Sunnyland Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Sunnyland Dr have a pool?
No, 213 Sunnyland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 213 Sunnyland Dr have accessible units?
No, 213 Sunnyland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Sunnyland Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 Sunnyland Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Sunnyland Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Sunnyland Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
