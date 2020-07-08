All apartments in San Antonio
20223 BELLA GLADE

20223 Bella Glade · No Longer Available
Location

20223 Bella Glade, San Antonio, TX 78256
Friedrich Wilderness

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Former model home available for lease. Beautiful hill country villa style home located on 1/4 acre lot in cul-de-sac in gated community near La Cantera and the Rim with easy access to I-10. Four bedroom home with secondary master down. Master and two bedrooms situated upstairs with large game/multi purpose room. Custom tile work and large windows that allow an abundance of natural light throughout the open floor plan. Energy star appliances in island kitchen. Private covered back patio and lawn. Northside ISD schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20223 BELLA GLADE have any available units?
20223 BELLA GLADE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 20223 BELLA GLADE currently offering any rent specials?
20223 BELLA GLADE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20223 BELLA GLADE pet-friendly?
No, 20223 BELLA GLADE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 20223 BELLA GLADE offer parking?
Yes, 20223 BELLA GLADE offers parking.
Does 20223 BELLA GLADE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20223 BELLA GLADE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20223 BELLA GLADE have a pool?
No, 20223 BELLA GLADE does not have a pool.
Does 20223 BELLA GLADE have accessible units?
No, 20223 BELLA GLADE does not have accessible units.
Does 20223 BELLA GLADE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20223 BELLA GLADE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20223 BELLA GLADE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20223 BELLA GLADE does not have units with air conditioning.

