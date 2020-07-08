20223 BELLA GLADE

Amenities

Former model home available for lease. Beautiful hill country villa style home located on 1/4 acre lot in cul-de-sac in gated community near La Cantera and the Rim with easy access to I-10. Four bedroom home with secondary master down. Master and two bedrooms situated upstairs with large game/multi purpose room. Custom tile work and large windows that allow an abundance of natural light throughout the open floor plan. Energy star appliances in island kitchen. Private covered back patio and lawn. Northside ISD schools.