All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 19950 Huebner Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
19950 Huebner Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 4:45 PM

19950 Huebner Road

19950 Huebner Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Stone Oak
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

19950 Huebner Road, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
gym
pool
clubhouse
business center
Unit Amenities
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
Live right off Loop 1604 in this gorgeous community where you can relax and re-energize after a long day. An extraordinary lifestyle awaits you with access to a fully-equipped business center, conference room, library, Mediterranean pool, fitness center, clubhouse and courtyard. Interior features include a microwave, spacious floor plans, oval garden-tubs, nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, ceramic tile entry, designer color schemes and washer and dryer hookups. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19950 Huebner Road have any available units?
19950 Huebner Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 19950 Huebner Road have?
Some of 19950 Huebner Road's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19950 Huebner Road currently offering any rent specials?
19950 Huebner Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19950 Huebner Road pet-friendly?
No, 19950 Huebner Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 19950 Huebner Road offer parking?
No, 19950 Huebner Road does not offer parking.
Does 19950 Huebner Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19950 Huebner Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19950 Huebner Road have a pool?
Yes, 19950 Huebner Road has a pool.
Does 19950 Huebner Road have accessible units?
No, 19950 Huebner Road does not have accessible units.
Does 19950 Huebner Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 19950 Huebner Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Maxwell
1431 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Arrive Eilan
17803 La Cantera Terrace
San Antonio, TX 78256
Laurel Canyon
10809 Westwood Loop
San Antonio, TX 78254
Ashley Oaks
16400 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Volar
1526 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
Tacara at Westover Hills
8543 State Highway 151
San Antonio, TX 78245
Atrium Commons
8727 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio