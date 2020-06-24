All apartments in San Antonio
1918 MULBERRY TREE
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:48 PM

1918 MULBERRY TREE

1918 Mulberry Tree · No Longer Available
Location

1918 Mulberry Tree, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous spacious home in a beautiful gated community. Corner lot that with beautiful landscaping. Easy access to Lackland Air Force Base, SeaWorld, 151 and 1604. Potential renter won't be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 MULBERRY TREE have any available units?
1918 MULBERRY TREE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1918 MULBERRY TREE currently offering any rent specials?
1918 MULBERRY TREE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 MULBERRY TREE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1918 MULBERRY TREE is pet friendly.
Does 1918 MULBERRY TREE offer parking?
No, 1918 MULBERRY TREE does not offer parking.
Does 1918 MULBERRY TREE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1918 MULBERRY TREE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 MULBERRY TREE have a pool?
No, 1918 MULBERRY TREE does not have a pool.
Does 1918 MULBERRY TREE have accessible units?
No, 1918 MULBERRY TREE does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 MULBERRY TREE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1918 MULBERRY TREE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1918 MULBERRY TREE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1918 MULBERRY TREE does not have units with air conditioning.

