Gorgeous spacious home in a beautiful gated community. Corner lot that with beautiful landscaping. Easy access to Lackland Air Force Base, SeaWorld, 151 and 1604. Potential renter won't be disappointed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1918 MULBERRY TREE have any available units?
1918 MULBERRY TREE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.