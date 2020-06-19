All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

1915 Budding Blvd

1915 Budding Boulevard · (210) 787-3876
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1915 Budding Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78247
Blossom Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1915 Budding Blvd · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1055 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
MOVE IN READY!! Super Cute Two Bedroom Townhome In Great Location!! - Don't miss out on this beautiful rental in an amazing location, minutes from McAllister Park and Wurzbach Prky! This two story townhome features two bedrooms with separate full baths upstairs. Downstairs you enter to a beautiful kitchen with granite counter-tops and black appliances. The kitchen opens to a large living/dining area with fireplace and access to the covered back patio! Two assigned parking spots are included with the unit. Street parking in front is also available.

Schedule A Tour Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/1db4e96068

Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-4f6ffdbc-fcad-422d-998e-2283d30dbb72

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5738704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 Budding Blvd have any available units?
1915 Budding Blvd has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1915 Budding Blvd have?
Some of 1915 Budding Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 Budding Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1915 Budding Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 Budding Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1915 Budding Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1915 Budding Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1915 Budding Blvd does offer parking.
Does 1915 Budding Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1915 Budding Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 Budding Blvd have a pool?
No, 1915 Budding Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1915 Budding Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1915 Budding Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 Budding Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1915 Budding Blvd has units with dishwashers.
