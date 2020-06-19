1915 Budding Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

MOVE IN READY!! Super Cute Two Bedroom Townhome In Great Location!! - Don't miss out on this beautiful rental in an amazing location, minutes from McAllister Park and Wurzbach Prky! This two story townhome features two bedrooms with separate full baths upstairs. Downstairs you enter to a beautiful kitchen with granite counter-tops and black appliances. The kitchen opens to a large living/dining area with fireplace and access to the covered back patio! Two assigned parking spots are included with the unit. Street parking in front is also available.



No Pets Allowed



