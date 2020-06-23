All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 18607 Redriver Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
18607 Redriver Trl
Last updated April 17 2019 at 5:43 PM

18607 Redriver Trl

18607 Redriver Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

18607 Redriver Trail, San Antonio, TX 78259
Redland Woods

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
You MUST SEE this SPACIOUS 4 bedroom / 3.5 bathroom in Redland Woods! Close to Randolph AFB and convenient access to 1604. Property is towards that back of the subdivision in a cul-de-sac. Foodies will fall in love with the large island kitchen. Master suite is downstairs and features a 2nd story private sitting area with a separate staircase. All secondary bedrooms are upstairs. The upstairs also includes two separate large living spaces. CALL NOW!! Josh Rand. RentersWarehouse.com. (512) 549-6079

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18607 Redriver Trl have any available units?
18607 Redriver Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 18607 Redriver Trl currently offering any rent specials?
18607 Redriver Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18607 Redriver Trl pet-friendly?
No, 18607 Redriver Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 18607 Redriver Trl offer parking?
No, 18607 Redriver Trl does not offer parking.
Does 18607 Redriver Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18607 Redriver Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18607 Redriver Trl have a pool?
No, 18607 Redriver Trl does not have a pool.
Does 18607 Redriver Trl have accessible units?
No, 18607 Redriver Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 18607 Redriver Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 18607 Redriver Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18607 Redriver Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 18607 Redriver Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtland Heights
5940 Danny Kaye Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Rio Springs
2800 W Hutchins Pl
San Antonio, TX 78224
Cottage Creek II
4832 Ray Bon Drive
San Antonio, TX 78218
Savannah Oaks
14614 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Settlement
8623 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Agora Stone Oak
1207 Agora Palms Dr
San Antonio, TX 78258
Valencia at Medical
5111 Glen Ridge Drive
San Antonio, TX 78229
Windbury Apartments Homes
4515 Gardendale St
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio