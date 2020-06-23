18607 Redriver Trl

Amenities

You MUST SEE this SPACIOUS 4 bedroom / 3.5 bathroom in Redland Woods! Close to Randolph AFB and convenient access to 1604. Property is towards that back of the subdivision in a cul-de-sac. Foodies will fall in love with the large island kitchen. Master suite is downstairs and features a 2nd story private sitting area with a separate staircase. All secondary bedrooms are upstairs. The upstairs also includes two separate large living spaces. CALL NOW!! Josh Rand. RentersWarehouse.com. (512) 549-6079